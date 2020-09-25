L. Virginia Styer, 87, formerly of New Holland, PA, passed away peacefully at Conestoga View in Lancaster, PA on Thursday, September 24, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Virginia was born in Long Branch, NJ, to the late James T. and Rosetta F. (Nacel) Jenkins. She was the wife of the late Melvin B. Styer who passed away November 11, 1997. They were married in 1954.
In addition to her husband and parents, Virginia was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Lesher and a brother, Charles Jenkins.
She is survived by two children: Shelly Wenger of Ephrata and Douglas Styer of New Holland; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Virginia graduated from New Holland High School and was a former member of St. John's U.C.C. in East Earl, PA. She worked as a Nurse's Aide at Lancaster General Hospital and enjoyed gardening and flowers, and many different arts and crafts.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
