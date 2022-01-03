L. Norman Wise, age 92 of Christiana, PA, passed away at his home on Saturday, January 1, 2022. He was the husband of Mary Jane Hirst Wise, with whom he celebrated 72 years of marriage on June 25th. He was born in Christiana, son of the late Marie Little Henry. He was a member of Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church of Christiana, where he had served as a deacon and elder. He graduated from the former Christiana High School and Scott High School and was a member of Christiana's Drum and Bugle Corps. He worked as the manager of the former Hershey's Store of Christiana for 35 years and then in his retirement he delivered prescriptions for the former Longenecker Pharmacy. He was a member of the Christiana Fire Company, where in the past he was the financial secretary. He was the secretary for the Octorara Death Benefit. He enjoyed sports, traveling, reading, bowling and sitting on his porch.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children: Lawrence Wise husband of Dr. Susan Hogg of Lancaster, Rick husband of Lori Stoltzfus Wise of Kinzers, Debra wife of Bob Stanley of Christiana, 5 grandchildren: Will Wise, Nicholas husband of Farnaz Wise, Eric Wise, Margaret wife of Chris Huber and Emma wife of Kharl Joseph, 2 great grandchildren: Noyan & Nila Wise and one to be born in May.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA on Tuesday, January 4th at 11 a.m., with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Rev. Dr. Tracy Brown officiating. Interment will be in the Sadsbury Friends Burial Grounds. shiveryfuneralhome.com
