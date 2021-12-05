L. Nelson (Nels) Umble, age 82, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 12th, 2021. Nels is survived by his wife, Marian, of 61 years, son Scott (Marta), daughter Kim Umble; granddaughters, Sarah Gummow (Justin) & Rachel Prokop (Jared), great-grandson, Paxton Gummow & great-granddaughter Everly Gummow. He is survived by his sister, Bette Denlinger (Nelson). He was born in Lancaster, PA son of the late Leon M. & Esther M. Umble.
Nels served as a founder, Chair & CEO of several consulting firms, representing private and public sector employers throughout the U.S. for more than 30 years. The byword for one of the corporations, Sun Belt Employers Association, Inc. was: “Promoting Excellence in Employee Relations.” Previously, he held management positions with The Siemens Corporation, The Bendix Corporation and Sandia Laboratories. He received his master’s degree from Bowling Green State University, Ohio and a bachelor’s from Lebanon Valley College, Pennsylvania.
Nels served as an officer on a number of boards. He was a member of World at Work and “Who’s Who Worldwide.” He also served on boards that provided Christian services; he was a member of The Gideons International Ministry, volunteering on numerous Bible distributions and serving as Chaplain of the Paradise Valley, Arizona group. Additionally, he travelled internationally, on Christian missions.
In 2017 Nels was recognized for his volunteer services with The Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC), along with Arizona Community Leaders, at a Special Founder’s Day Recognition; he served the Arizona OIC, as a board member since 1974, with prior service in Detroit, representing The Bendix Corporation. Nels was quoted as saying: “My hope and prayer is that the next generation of leaders will continue the excellent legacy of service…as established by the late Rev. Dr. Leon Sullivan (founder), messrs. Blue, Brewer and many other OIC leaders …to serve those persons unemployed or underemployed, so that they will be able to attain skills necessary for tomorrow’s workforce.”
In earlier years Nels volunteered with the Boy Scouts in Michigan & New Mexico…and the Girl Scouts in Arizona. He was a champion, in serving the interests of young people so that they would become good citizens in service to others. He and his wife, Marian, provided funds to his alma mater, Lebanon Valley College, for educating students on Chemical Abuse Prevention.
Most importantly, Nels wanted to be remembered for his Love of God, Family, and as a Friend to All. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International Paradise Valley Camp, P.O. Box 55214 Phoenix, AZ 85078 & Hospice of The Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street Phoenix, AZ 85014. A Celebration of Life Service will be held January 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at SBC- North Ridge Church, 6363 E. Dynamite Blvd., Cave Creek, AZ 85331.