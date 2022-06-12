L.N. Dockey, 77, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully at her home. She was the daughter of late Ruth (Graham) and Dayl L.T. Dockey.
L.N. was a dignified, intelligent, and worldly independent girl at heart, living in NYC, San Francisco, and Philadelphia. She was well traveled, read, loved all things art, design including architecture, theatre, music, and fashion. She was a devoted sister, aunt, cousin, and friend who cherished family and heritage, and on occasion a Manhattan cocktail in remembrance of her father.
L.N. is survived by her sisters Nikki Hess and Jean DiPaolo Dockey, her beloved cousin Sheila Blair, and devoted nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Joan McClintock, brothers-in-law Ned and William. She is dearly cherished and missed.
Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Berwick, PA will be with her family and dear friends.
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »