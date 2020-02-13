L. Lucille Groff, 75, a resident of Keystone Villa, Ephrata, passed away at home with family by her side on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Larry L. Groff who died in 2017. Born in Terre Hill, she was the daughter of the late Erwin G. and Arlene M. (Brendle) Martin.
Lucille was a homemaker and a member of Martindale Mennonite Church. She was a 1962 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School and a 1965 graduate of the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing. She worked a few years at Prince George Hospital in Washington, D.C.
She attended meetings of the Lancaster Quilt Guild. Her interests included quilting, painting, traveling, writing poetry and spending time at the family cabin in Juniata County.
Surviving are two daughters; Marilyn of Talmage, PA married to Lloyd Martin, and Margaret of Denver, PA married to Brian Martin, three sons; Kevin of Bradford, PA married to Sheila (Brubaker) Groff, Philip of New Holland, PA married to Sharon (Gehman) Groff, Elvin of Stevens, PA married to Jennifer (Stauffer) Groff; twenty grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Thelma of Florida married to Ron Riley; Susan of Terre Hill, PA married to Michael Eby; and three brothers, J. Nevin of Terre Hill, PA married to Ruthie (Bowman) Martin, E. Gary of Bowmansville, PA married to Jean (Lentz) Martin, and Lauren of Colorado, married to Kim (Weaver) Martin. She was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Alicia and Ashley Martin.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 17, at 2:30 P.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata, PA with Bishop Daryl Weaver and Pastor Dave Sensenig officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Sunday, February 16, from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Monday, February 17, from 1:30 P.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lucille's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www. GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
