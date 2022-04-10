L. Kirk McElroy, age 79, of Maytown, died peacefully on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Born in Lancaster on January 26, 1943, he was the son of the late S. Kenneth and E. Jeannette (Cline) McElroy. He was the loving husband of 26 years to Sherree A. (Eckman) McElroy.
Kirk grew up in Wrightsville and was a 1960 graduate of Eastern York High School. He went on to attend classes at both Penn State and Millersville. He was a data processing manager for many years for Irex in Lancaster. Following his departure from Irex, he owned and operated his own cleaning business and was also the owner/operator of a beer distributor, The Beer Place located on Spring Valley Road in Lancaster.
Kirk was a lifelong pool player. He started shooting at the poolhall in Wrightsville and went on to become Lancaster County 8-ball League Champ for several years. He also enjoyed playing golf, and boating both in the Susquehanna and the Chesapeake Bay, keeping his boat in a slip at Middle River and Baltimore. He was a longtime member of the Elks in Lancaster.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Jennifer L. Poletti and her husband Robert of Lancaster; his son Michael K. McElroy and his wife Teresa of Harrisburg; the mother of his children Janice L. McElroy of Lancaster; his brother Kermit (Butch) McElroy of Wrightsville; his grandchildren Rachel Cross and her husband Matthew, Eric Poletti, Danielle Poletti, and Mackenzie McElroy; and his great-grandchildren James, Charles, Laurel, and Kingston. He was preceded in death by his brother Jeffrey N. McElroy.
A memorial service to celebrate Kirk's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 22, 2022, from the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kirk's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.