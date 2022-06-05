L. Jerome Heath, 92, of Lancaster, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Born in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late Lyman D. and Marguerette (Price) Heath. Having celebrated 72 years of marriage this year, Jerome was the loving and faithful husband of Nancy J. (Liechti) Heath.
Jerome was a 1955 graduate of Moody Bible Institute. He went on to earn both his bachelor's and master's degrees in Music Education from Wayne State University in 1963 and 1968 respectively.
While working on his master's degree, Jerome taught music in the Warren Junior High School, while also serving as the music director at Redeemer Baptist Church, Warren, MI. In 1968, he moved to Lancaster where for 23 years, he served the Lord as Minister of Music for Calvary Church, Lancaster. At Calvary Church, his ministry also involved both teaching and the visitation ministry. Upon retiring, he continued to serve the Lord as the part time Minister of Music for the Evangelical United Methodist Church of New Holland.
Jerome loved the Lord and served Him faithfully. He was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Music was Jerome's passion and he sought to honor and glorify the Lord through music. He enjoyed directing the adult, youth, and handbell choirs, along with directing the church orchestra. His knowledge of music allowed him to create beautiful musical arrangements and his love of music played a part in the wonderful holiday concerts he would diligently plan and prepare for the congregation. He loved listening to classical music, working on crossword puzzles and found great satisfaction in working on projects around the home. With a heart for serving, he blessed many families and friends utilizing his numerous home improvement skills.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his children: Jill L'Esperance, of Montrose, CO; Cheryl Murr, of Lititz; Mark Heath, husband of Tricia, of Newport, PA; and Karen Hanselman, wife of Ben, of Manheim. He is also survived by his sister, Gloria (Heath) Enright Reid of Sebring, FL, 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Jerome was preceded in death by his grandchild, Cory L'Esperance.
Funeral Services for Jerome will be held at 11AM, Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Family and friends will be received at the church from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery following the service. The funeral service may be viewed live online at westpca.com and clicking on "Live Streaming" link. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerome's memory may be made to the Calvary Homes Benevolence Fund, 502 Elizabeth Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com