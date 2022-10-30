L. James Kiscaden passed away suddenly at the age of 79 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He was doing what he did best, serving others while painting at church. Jim was the beloved husband of Anne, the father of Connie Kasperson (Steve) and Liza Kuhn (Neal), and the best Poppy in the world to Katie and Grant.
Born and raised in Strasburg, PA to Barbara (Hubertis) and Ike Kiscaden, Jim was influenced by his Uncle Charles and the other firemen whom he volunteered alongside starting at age 14 and continuing until the day of his passing.
Venturing to West Chester State College upon graduating from Lampeter-Strasburg in 1961, he earned his B.S. in Education, but more importantly, he met the love of his life while working at Hubley Toys. Starting with an interesting first date involving dog attacks, terrible bowling, and an expensive one-sided dinner their love blossomed, and they married in 1965. After a year teaching in Carlisle, they returned to the area where Jim taught social studies, coached soccer and baseball, and was the Student Council adviser at Lampeter-Strasburg High School until 1980. After earning his M. Ed. in history and entering an Ed.D. program at Temple, he took his talents to Solanco, where he served as the assistant principal and principal. In 1991, Dr. Kiscaden became the Superintendent of the Harmony Area School district, retiring in 2002. In retirement, he served as a clinical supervisor for student teachers through Western Governors University. Throughout his time in education, he served in leadership positions in various organizations, too numerous to mention.
Outside of education, he was a public servant in the community serving the Borough of Strasburg as a councilman, council officer, and Mayor. In his brief time living in Cherry Tree, PA, he also served in the same capacities. He worked on the Sewer Authority in Strasburg, considering it one of his greatest accomplishments when working to solve their water problems in the 1970s. He remained active in local politics until his passing. As a lifelong member of the Strasburg Fire Department, he served in nearly every position possible.
As a member of the Presbyterian faith, he was a deacon, elder, and Sunday school teacher at the First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg. He was an elder, trustee, and treasurer at the First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster.
Jim was honored with numerous accolades throughout his life, including the L-S Teacher of the Year, Distinguished L-S Alumni, Strasburg Jaycees Good Citizen Award, Distinguished Good Citizen Award, Strasburg Borough Government Award, Clearfield County Commissioners Community Service Award, Volunteer of the Year, and the Chief's Award from the Strasburg Fire Company.
He was also a member of the West Chester Alumni Association, Slumbering Groundhog Lodge, and an avid gardener and golfer with his PARSORMORE buddies. He was a terrible Boggle and Scattergories player. His generous spirit, laughter, love, support, and sense of humor will leave a hole in the communities he served.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 4th at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 5th at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 140 East Orange Street, Lancaster. Family will receive guests for an hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster or the Strasburg Fire Company.