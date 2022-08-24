L. Harold Meck, 93, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022.
He was the loving husband of the late Rose Ann Coonan Meck, who passed away in 2001. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lester M. and Gertrude Smith Meck.
Harold had worked for Armstrong World Industries in the Security Dept. for 28 years. After his retirement, he had worked for Lancaster Pre-Owned.
He was a long-time member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. Harold was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict.
He was a Notre Dame football fan as well as a Phillies fan. He had an eye for nice cars, liked country music and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children: Sue Wiley (Meck Autrey) and Dorothy Meck, both of Ephrata; his 7 grandchildren whom he loved very much: Beth Allen (Matt), Laure Autrey, Allison DiCola Brignola, Maureen Giannini, Monica Knarr (Dustin), Jennifer Meck, and Michael Meck (Emily) and his 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his 4 siblings.
Friends will be received by Harold's family on Monday, August 29, 2022 from 10-11 AM at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Harold's memory to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 or to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com