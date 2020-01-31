L. Gene Shirk, 87, of New Holland, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at home. He was the son of the late L. G. Shirk and Margaret (Hoffman) Shirk and the loving husband of the late Minerva R. Shirk, with whom he celebrated 67 years of marriage.
Gene is survived by his two children, Larry Shirk, married to Trudy, and Cheryl, married to Robert Hackman; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister Helen Hoffman and by a brother Willis Shirk.
Gene served 2 years in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War. Sgt Shirk was a section chief of the 518th Ordinance Company Yangon, Korea. He was a "jack-of-all-trades" and held various jobs over his lifetime, including owner of Shirk's Saddle Shop, a home builder, excavator, butcher, and worked for Shady Maple Farm Market. He was a member of the New Holland VFW Post 7362 and New Holland Legion Post 662. During his retirement, he enjoyed collecting U.S. Military and Western memorabilia.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
