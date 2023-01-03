L. Elwood Myer

L. Elwood "Woody" Myer, 75, of Lancaster, died on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Florence Risser Myer. Elwood was an electronic technician for International Signal Company, Philadelphia for many years. He proudly graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1965. Elwood had been a member of Elstonville Sportsman's Association, Manheim. An avid hunter and fisherman, Elwood had a love for the woods and enjoyed doing these with his family and friends including Gerald Williams and Glenn Hummer. One of his proudest moments in life was shooting an 11 point buck in Potter County in the mid-1970s. He also had a love of riding motorcycles.
Surviving is his friend and mother of their daughter, Kay Myer, of Lancaster; his daughter, Tammy Myer, fiance of Charles G. Snyder III, of Manheim; two grandchildren, Eve and Anika Sheaffer; a brother Kenneth, husband of Miriam Myer, of Lititz; and sisters Ruth Ann wife of Jerry Rohrer, of Smoketown; and Esther Fahnestock, of Lititz.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Elwood's Memorial Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Those desiring can send contributions in Elwood's memory to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, P.O. Box 110, Kleinfeltersville, PA 17039. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
