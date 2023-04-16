"In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill."
Kylee Sierra Carroll Ortiz went home to be with her newfound Savior on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Nolan Johnson, Jr., and Erin Carroll.
In life Kylee was a devoted mother. She was an exceptional daughter, sister, and friend. She was easily recognized by her amazing laughter. All that knew her felt she was the light in the room. She spent most of her time with her family and those closest to her.
In addition to her parents, Kylee is survived by her husband, Jordan Ortiz, 3 children: Carter, Avianna, and Lexton; stepfather Ronald Baldwin, 8 sisters: Shakira Pennington, Saaleha Johnson, Shadai Johnson, Nakaila Johnson, Andrea Baldwin, Shantell Folks, Shanice Folks, and Charnise Williams; paternal grandfather Nolan Johnson, Sr., aunts Maureen Lefever and Eileen Regar, uncles Jason Johnson, Jermaine Johnson, and Quentin Boyden, and numerous beloved cousins.
She was predeceased by her daughter Gianna, maternal grandparents Patricia and Philip Carroll, paternal grandmother Ruth Ann Stewart Allen, and father-in-law Louie Ortiz.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to support her 3 children at gofund.me/9ba1c2ea. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com