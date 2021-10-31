Kyle J. Buch, 61, of Elizabeth Township, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. He was the loving husband of Sheila (Ditzler) Buch for 34 years. He was born in Lancaster to the late Frederick J. and Dawn (Spickler) Buch, and graduated from Warwick High School in 1978.
Kyle drove truck for Denver Logistics for the last 15 years. His co-workers were like family to him. Kyle was a workaholic, who could never say no when asked to do something.
Kyle enjoyed riding motorcycles with Sheila and going on date nights with her. Spending time with Sheila, his daughter and awesome grandchildren was most important. He also enjoyed hunting in Huntingdon County with his brother Shaun, and smoking meats.
In addition to wife Sheila, Kyle is survived by their daughter Heather, wife of Scott Plank and their children, Arianna and Jackson Plank of Lancaster; his brother, Shaun Buch, husband of Karen of Lebanon; and his sisters, Rochele Charles, wife of the late Warren of Lititz, Sue Farrer, wife of Stephen of Lititz, and Bonnie Young, wife of Doug of Florida. His parents, and sister, Michele Buch, preceded Kyle in death.
Kyle’s family will greet guests from 5:30 to 7 PM, followed by a celebration of his life at 7 PM, on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
