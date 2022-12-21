Kyle E. Gingrich, 31, of Elizabethtown, entered the gates of Heaven on Monday, December 19, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Chad E. and Jodi (Lovinger) Gingrich of Elizabethtown.
Kyle was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 2010. He was employed at Hain Celestial Group as a maintenance technician. Kyle enjoyed playing the guitar, video games, Star Wars, and fishing with his best friend Murphy. Spending time with his family was important to Kyle, especially time with his son, Tristan who is the light of his life.
Surviving in addition to his parents, Chad and Jodi, is a son, Tristan; Tristan's mother, Kristle Kraft of Wrightsville; two brothers, Kody Gingrich, husband of Megan (Giudice) of Mount Joy and Kole Gingrich of Elizabethtown; paternal grandparents, Jan and Beverly Gingrich of Mount Joy; his maternal grandfather, Jack Lovinger of Elizabethtown; and his maternal step-grandparents, Lonny and LouAnn Shirk of FL.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Barbara and Robert Kreider; and his maternal step-grandmother, Jean Lovinger.
A memorial service honoring Kyle's life will be held at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Rd., Marietta, PA 17547 on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church after the service. Casual dress is requested. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO BOX 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920 or visit JDRF.org. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com