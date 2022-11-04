Kyle David Esh, age 24, son of Ivan and Sue Fisher Esh of Gordonville, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at the Hershey Medical Center on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He was well loved by family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister Kendra L. married to Drew Drake of Ashland City, TN, a brother Virgil M. of New Holland and a nephew Jack Drake. Maternal grandparents are Linda Fisher of Lancaster and the late Henry K. Fisher. Paternal grandparents are Rebecca Esh of Gordonville and the late Samuel Esh. Kyle is also survived by aunts, uncles and lots of cousins.
Funeral arrangements are as follows, viewing on Saturday, November 5th at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., followed by interment in the Petra Memorial Park at approximately 4 p.m. All are welcome to attend a celebration of life service at Petra Church on Sunday, November 6th at 4 p.m. shiveryfuneralhome.com
