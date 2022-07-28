Kurt Zackary Farmer, Lancaster, entered into rest on Monday, July 25, 2022 in his 32nd year. He was born July 12, 1991 in Lancaster, PA. Throughout his life Kurt was employed by various pizza shops and restaurants in Lancaster and he recently learned tree work.
Kurt struggled with addiction for over 13 years. He had a caring spirit and was able to give encouragement to others who also struggled with addiction. During his long journey Kurt utilized the services of numerous addiction recovery facilities. Most recently in 2021 he spent 7 months at America's Keswick Addiction Recovery Center. The transformation seen in Kurt during these months gave his loved ones renewed hope that Kurt could overcome this never-ending battle for sobriety. Unfortunately, as in so many cases Kurt couldn't find his way out of the guilt, pain and struggle despite living a charming life with a loving supportive family. He will be remembered for his infectious big smile, charisma and confidence. Kurt lived life to the fullest and he is now at peace in the arms of Jesus.
Kurt is survived by his parents Kevin and Julia Farmer (Young), Landisville, PA; birth father Zack Rudy, Conestoga, PA; brothers Joshua Farmer and Dylan Farmer, Landisville, PA; sister Nichole Rudy, Millersville, PA; sons Peyton Metzger, Lititz, PA and Amari Waters, Lancaster, PA; grandparents Walter & Jean Young, Lancaster, PA, Yvonne and Charlie Brown, Mount Joy, PA and Charlotte Rudy, Lancaster, PA; 2 nephews, 1 niece and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Levi Rudy, Conestoga, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to America's Keswick Addiction Recovery Center: 601 Country Road, 530 Suite A, Whiting, NJ 08759.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11 AM at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA. Visitation for friends will be held from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be held at Henry Eberle Cemetery, Mount Joy at 2:30 PM on Saturday. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com