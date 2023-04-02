Kurt Howard Keller, 64, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jack and Norma Jean Keller.
Oscar was a graduate of Warwick High School. He worked for 23 years at Wilbur Chocolate prior to its closing in 2016, and got to be the last to package their chocolates. After that, he worked up until his retirement at Specialty Bakers in Lititz. After his retirement, he worked for the facilities team at Moravian Manor.
Oscar had a passion for trains and sports. He loved football and baseball, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates. Oscar also enjoyed listening to rocking blues music and visiting blues festivals.
Oscar is survived by his two daughters: Heather Robison (Chris) and Jaclyn Brendle (Kevin); sister Karen Gennett, and grandchildren Nevaeh, Lilah, and Kurtis. He was predeceased by his brother Kent Keller.
Friends and family are invited to gather from 10 AM to 12 PM on Saturday, April 8 at Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S Broad St, Lititz. A memorial service will begin at 12 PM. Please dress casually or in your favorite sports jersey, rock n roll or Hawaiian shirt. All are cordially invited to a luncheon immediately following at the American Legion Post 56, 109 N Broad St, Lititz. In lieu of flowers, donations in Oscar's name can be made to American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org, or to American Cancer Society, cancer.org. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.