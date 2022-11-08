Krystene L. Martin

Krystene L. "Lynell" Martin, 49, of Beaver Springs went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 4 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born November 20, 1972 in Ephrata, a daughter of Leon and Anna (Garman) Musser. On September 11, 1993 she married Robert S. Martin who survives.
Lynell was a member of Grace Covenant Community Church in Middleburg.
She loved gardening, decorating, and spending time with her family. She loved traveling with her family and attending her children's sporting events. Lynell also served with the children's ministry at Grace Covenant Community Church.
In addition to her husband Bob, Lynell is survived by four children, Adrian, Ashton, Autumn, and Annika Martin; siblings, Derlyn (Karen Martin) Musser, Arlyn Dean (Sheila Martin) Musser, Kerek (Sheryl Martin) Musser, Galyn (Rosalyn Horning) Musser, Kevin (Annie Burkholder) Musser, Bethany Musser all of Manheim, and V. LeAnne (Leonard Nolt) of Leola, Marilyn (Derrill Hoover) of Schaefferstown.
She was preceded in death by two infant sisters, Ardel and Rosalyn Musser; grandparents, Ivan and Laura Musser and Paul and Emma Garman.
Family and friends will be received from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, November 9 at Grace Covenant Community Church, 99 Caf Ln. Middleburg followed by the funeral service on Thursday at 2 pm with Pastors Alan Potter and Arden Steiner officiating.
Burial will be in Adamsburg Cemetery, Beaver Springs.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Lynell's memory may be made to Grace Covenant Community Church, 99 Caf Ln., Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.