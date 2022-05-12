Kristy Nicole Styer, 28, of Cornwall, passed away suddenly on May 7, 2022. She was the loving wife of Max Styer. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of Michael and Kimberly (Aungst) Gehman.
Kristy graduated from college with a bachelor's degree in Business Management. She went on to own Shear Styles by Styer, her hair salon. She was a motivated and organized business owner. Her creative endeavors extended far beyond her business, though. Her shop would be filled with other creative endeavors, like her bags, her nail designs, cosmetics, and crafts.
Kristy's biggest passion was her family. She was an amazing, mom, wife, daughter, sister, and best friend. She was loved by everyone she ever met. She loved being with family and friends and loved all outdoor activities- especially playing volleyball, and going on walks in the woods or on the beach. She loved crafts making scrapbooks, painting and drawing freehand. She was an amazing cook and baker who loved decorating cakes and cookies. She also enjoyed the quieter times sitting on the front porch reading books, or just being on the couch watching TV with the boys before bed time.
In addition to her husband and parents, Kristy is survived by her two sons, Mason Carter (3), and Kaden Michael (1); sister, Danielle Gehman-Hardy (husband, Devin), paternal grandparents Darrel and Betty Gehman, 2 aunts; June Aungst and Cynthia Gehman; mother and father-in-law, Judy and Michael Styer; sister-in-law, Kacy Styer-Youndt (husband, Steve); grandparents-in-law, Rosalie Williams and John High; as well as a large extended family. She is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Ernest and Mary Aungst; and uncle, Clint Gehman.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 11:00 AM 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a trust for Mason and Kaden at the following address: Ephrata National Bank, PO Box 457, Ephrata, PA 17522 and addressed to the account titled: Max Styer ITF Mason Styer. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com