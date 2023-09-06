Kristine Natalie Platon, age 59, passed away at Reading Hospital on September 1, 2023. Born in Philadelphia, Kristine was the daughter of the late John F. Enright III and Lorraine.
Kristine was an excellent cook and made so many delectable meals. She loved holidays, especially Christmas and made sure that everything was finely decorated with flair. She enjoyed traveling, particularly to the beach where she could enjoy the sun. She had a zest for life and her passion and devotion was focused on her family. The best time of Kristine's life was spent with her family, particularly her children and grandchildren who will forever miss her.
Kristine is survived by her husband, Dr. Randall H. Platon of Lancaster; her beloved children: John F. Enright of Lititz, Kristopher Platon of Lancaster, Natalie Platon of Lancaster and Alexander Platon of Lancaster; her cherished grandchildren: Breanna, Aubree, Chelsie, John-John and Kennadi; her brothers and sisters: John F. Enright IV (husband of Vicki Enright), Linda M. Riva (wife of Richard D. Riva) and Victoria L. Carl (wife of Dustin C. Carl); her nephews: Richard D. Riva III, William F. Riva and Christopher D. Carl; her niece Sheridan Riva as well her much adored cats: Ethel, Lucy and Niles and dog Callie.
In addition to her parents, Kristine is preceded in death by her loving son Randall B. Platon.
Family will receive friends Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. 17543 from 5 PM to 7 PM. A viewing will be held Friday September 8, 2023 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA. 17601 from 10:15 AM to 11 AM with a Mass of Christian burial to begin at 11 AM. Kristine will be laid to rest alongside her son, Randall, at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Friends are welcomed to send flowers in Kristine's honor to either the funeral home or church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
