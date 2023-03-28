Kristine Grace Stoltzfus, 12-day old daughter of Lester S. and Mary Ellen Riehl Stoltzfus of 6194 Meadville Road, Narvon, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Reading Hospital. She is also survived by 3 siblings: Luke Anthony, Jeremiah David, her twin sister Katy Beth, all at home, grandparents: Mahlon F. and Barbara K. Smucker Stoltzfus of New Holland, Mervin K. and Rebecca M. Stoltzfus Riehl of Honey Brook, great-grandparents: Rebecca B. Fisher Stoltzfus wife of Samuel L. Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Mary B. King Smucker of Narvon, Levi E. husband of Malinda K. Stoltzfus Riehl of Honey Brook, Mary K. Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus of Kinzers.
Funeral service with burial in Cambridge Amish Cemetery took place today, Tuesday, March 28.
A living tribute »