Kristin Naomi Flaud, five day old infant daughter of Amos and Ruthie Beiler Flaud of 1764 Weaverland Rd., East Earl, passed away at home Monday, April 13, 2020 of an illness since birth.
Also surviving: sister, Abigail Rose; paterna .grandparents, Aaron & Barbara Ann Flaud; maternal grandmother, Naomi Beiler; paternal great-grandmother, Annie Stoltzfus; maternal great-grandparents, Annie Beiler, Isaac & Lavina Beiler. Preceded by: maternal grandfather, Andrew Beiler; great-grandparents, Amos Stoltzfus, Jacob Beiler, Christ & Barbara Flaud.
Private services and interment in Mast Cemetery, Morgantown. Furman's -- Leola
