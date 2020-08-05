Kristen Michelle Lane, 40, of Ephrata, gained her angel wings on July 30, 2020 after complications from a recent surgery. She was the daughter of Harold "Hal" and Lynn Apel, of Lititz.
She graduated in 1999 from Cocalico High School. After High School, she attended Kutztown University of Pennsylvania where she earned a bachelor's degree in Business and was a member of the Sigma Omicron Pi sorority. She will be remembered for always being determined and hardworking. She spent many years working for Sunoco before moving to Coca Cola and finally spending the last few years at Triangle Refrigeration, doing inventory control.
Kristen loved everyone she met and was loved in return. She was very charismatic and regardless of where she was, she found joy and happiness. She was a board member at the Riverside Camping Association and to no one's surprise, assisted with welcoming new members.
In her free time, Kristen enjoyed being outdoors. She enjoyed shooting, 4 wheeling and traveling. She frequently traveled throughout the United States and abroad with her friends and family. Some of her favorite places included Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Albuquerque and Montreal. She was also a fan of going on guided ghost tours, and concerts with her sister.
Most important to Kristen was her family. Her nephew, Gage was her pride and joy and would spend countless hours laughing and making memories with him. Auntie was a title she truly treasured. There were not enough hours in the day for Kristen to spend time with her family.
She will forever be missed by her parents, sister; Bethany Emberger of Lititz, nephew; Gage, aunt; Jude Kinney, of North Carolina, uncle; Joseph F. Hennigan, of Langhorne, cousins; Ian, Ryan, Jamie, and Joey, godparents; Larry and Robin Donis of Eagleville, PA and "grandmother", Marilyn Banner, of Edison, NJ. She was preceded in passing by her grandparents.
A celebration of Kristen's life will be held on the South Lawn at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Friends and family will be received from 9AM-11AM with a memorial service at 11AM. True to Kristen's nature, a social gathering with a light luncheon following the service, will be provided. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Susan G. Komen foundation, https://ww5.komen.org/, as breast cancer awareness was something that Kristen was very passionate about.
Please visit Kristen's obituary at www.SnyderFuneralHome.com on Saturday, August 8, after 4PM to view a recording of the service.