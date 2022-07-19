Krista M. Hughes, 50, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2022, following a long battle with colon cancer. She was born in Iowa to parents Phyllis Ferrell and the late Bruce Ferrell. She later moved to Florida and graduated from Douglas Anderson High School in Jacksonville in 1990. Subsequently she earned a B.A. in Philosophy from Brandeis University and an M.L.S. from Drexel University. While at Brandeis, she met James R. Hughes, and the two were married in 1995, moving to Elizabethtown that same year. From 2005 to 2020 she worked as a librarian at Hershey Public Library.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her mother Phyllis, her brother Allen Ferrell of Cleveland, Tennessee, and her children James B., Kira, and Ian. She was preceded in death by a sister, Koleta Berning of Ames, Iowa. She loved reading, music, and animals, and radiated a delightful, fun-loving appreciation for various pop culture franchises-especially Loki. Her family and friends will greatly miss her joyful generosity of shared love and laughter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 4 PM to 6 PM and again on Monday, before Mass at the church from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Krista's memory to Brandeis University, 415 South Street, Waltham, MA 02453. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com