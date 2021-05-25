Krista Lynn Vaughen, age 49, of Lancaster, PA passed on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.
Krista graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1989, and Millersville University in 1994. A lover of life and people, Krista's spirit will live on forever in the lives of those she touched. Whether it was working with high school students as a color guard instructor in the Manheim Township Marching Band Program, primary students as a Special Education Teacher and Consultant with the Lancaster Lebanon IU 13, friends and worshipers at Trinity Lutheran Church or her large extended family, Krista's smile and attention brought out the best in everyone around her.
Krista loved her morning paper with a cup of coffee, daily devotional readings, gratitude journaling, attending church, happy music, Dave Matthews concerts, neighborhood walks, camping in the woods, the beaches of Wildwood and Cape Henlopen, observing beauty in nature, beating her husband at backgammon, watching the Eagles and Phillies, and laughing with colleagues, friends and family.
Krista taught her greatest lessons in her seventeen-year battle with breast cancer. Her determination to enjoy life without drawing attention to her diagnosis made Krista a silent hero to all who knew her, including the team of doctors and nurses responsible for her care. Refusing to complain or slow down, she exemplified strength, grace and fortitude by lifting everyone around her with a joyful smile, a kind word and genuine interest in them despite her treatments.
Krista is survived by husband, Ed Vaughen, her children, Zachary and Madison, her parents, Tony and June Murse, and her sister, Kim Rivera.
Family visitation will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 with the funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m.
