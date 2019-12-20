Krista L. Funk, 47, of Bainbridge, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Sharon Funk of Mount Joy and Barry Funk, husband of Mary of Manheim. Also surviving is her fiancé, Patrick Hess of Bainbridge; two daughters, Kayla Shenk, wife of Micah of Manheim and Madalyn Flynn of Bainbridge; a sister, Angie Brown, wife of Robert of Mount Joy; a brother, Barry Funk of Baltimore; and three nephews, Collin and Matthew Brown and Brandon Funk.
Krista was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1991. An LPN, she was the executive director of Elmcroft of Lebanon. She was an avid New York Yankees and Philadelphia Eagles fan. Krista enjoyed trips to the cabin in Huntingdon County, George Strait and her dog "Blake".
A memorial service honoring Krista's life will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy at 3 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to K9's For Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road Ponte, Vedra, Florida 32081 or to the charity of your choice. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
