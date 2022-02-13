Kondi "Kondoula" (Mastrogiorgis) Prokopis passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The oldest of eight children, Kondoula was born on August 17, 1926, to the late Giorgo and Eleni Mastrogiorgis on the island of Kos, Greece in the village of Asfendiou.
In 1947, Kondoula married Prokopi (Papa) Prokopis, her loving husband of 63 years who preceded her in death. She immigrated to America with her family in 1967, first to Cleveland, OH, before settling in Lancaster, PA, where she worked in the local textile industry until retirement.
Devoted to her husband, children, granddaughter, and extended family and friends, Kondoula was a gentle and nurturing soul who always made time for the people she loved. A faithful member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church for over 50 years, she volunteered her cooking talents by baking bread used in church services, as well as helping to prepare food and pastry for the church's annual Greek Food Bazaar.
Kondoula is survived by her son, Demo Prokopis, who gave her excellent care and attention until her last day; her son-in-law, Emmanuel Hatzikalimnios; her granddaughter, Connie Hatzikalimnios; her siblings, Manoli (Barbara) Mastrogiorgis, Katerina Gerasklis, and Paraskevi Asimakopoulos; as well as many nieces and nephews throughout the United States and Greece.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elaine Hatzikalimnios, and her siblings, Spero, Mihali, Dionisia, and Kosta "Gus" Mastrogiorgis.
Friends and family are invited to gather for services on Wednesday, February 16, at 10 AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, with viewing time to begin at 9 AM. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations in her memory be made to either Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA, or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.