Kody C. Weaver, 24, of Terre Hill died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born in Terre Hill, he was the son of Joseph L. Weaver of Terre Hill and Brenda L. (Bryan) Weaver of Bowmansville.
He was employed as a truck technician at Garden Spot Frame & Alignment. His passions in life included music, cars, hunting, fishing, and skateboarding.
Also surviving are four siblings: Kirk Weaver, Ephrata, Keith Weaver, Bowmansville, Kyle Weaver, Narvon, Kayla Weaver, Bowmansville, and a niece Lana.
Due to the current health crisis, a private memorial service will be held with a public celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. All are invited to watch the livestream of the service any time after 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 9 with Josh Good officiating. The livestream video will be available and condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, has been entrusted with Kody's arrangements.
