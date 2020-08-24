Klara K. Dietz, 94, of Lititz and Mount Joy, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Juniper Village, Mount Joy. Born in Bensheim, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Margarethe (Best) Dorsheimer. She was the loving wife of the late Lloyd W. Dietz who passed away on July 30, 1979. Klara was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, baking cheesecakes for others, and sharing survival stories during World War II, including her and her father helping to hide their Jewish neighbors from the Nazis.
Surviving are two sons: William J. "Bill" husband of Kristi Dietz, Rothsville, Gary L. husband of Sheree Dietz, Manheim, two granddaughters: Christa Greenwood, Valerie Dietz, several great-grandchildren, and a brother, Fritz Dorsheimer, Germany. She was preceded in death by a brother, Sepp Dorsheimer and a sister, Ressel Hans.
The family would like to thank Klara's neighbors: Cal Mack and Florentina Sisu for their wonderful help and care over the years.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Klara's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com