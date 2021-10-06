Kitty Lou Winters Miller, 85, of Hump Mountain near Meadow Bridge passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital following a short illness. Born December 1, 1935 at New Holland, PA she was the daughter of the late Bernard James and Mildred Irene Lauffer Winters.
A 1954 graduate of Paradise School District of Paradise, PA, employed by Bell of PA in Lancaster, PA, member of the Farm Women of PA #25 of East Prospect, PA, elected to Eastern York School Board from 1975-1981 where she served as Vice President and then President. She also served on the Technical School Board for the Eastern York School Board. Kitty was of the Methodist Faith and attended the Thorny Point Tabernacle at Lockbridge.
Preceded in death by her husband, Lester Allen Miller; three brothers, Bernard Dale Winters, Larry Lee Winters and Terry Galen Winters; four sisters, Janice Anette Smyth, Sandra June Winters, Elaine Winters Burns and Beverly Ann Berrier and three nephews, David Smyth, Frederick N. Shaub III and Zachariah Bernard Winters.
Survived by two daughters, Debra Gaye Miller Rendon and Cindy Margaret Miller both of New Holland, PA; sister, Patsy Arlene Winters of Lancaster, PA and brother, Gary Winters of New Holland, PA.
Graveside services and burial will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 8, 2021 at Restwood Memorial Gardens near Hinton with Pastor Herbert F. Miller, Jr. officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:30 AM on Friday. BJ Berry, Dale Miller, Jim Linderman, Justin Edens, Mike Miller and Todd Zimmerman will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are by the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors of Hinton.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.ronaldmeadowsfp.com
A living tribute »