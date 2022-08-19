Kirt D. Weinhold, 60, of Stevens, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Born in Ephrata, he was a son of Marian E. (Stoner) Weinhold and the late Clarence "Shorty" J. Weinhold, Jr.
Kirt was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1980. For several years Kirt had cared for his mom and dad, handling their needs and the maintenance of the Weinhold home. His quiet daily presence in their lives was valued and appreciated. Formerly, he had worked at the Ephrata Social Services. Kirt was an active member of The Reamstown Athletic Association, "The Club", since 1983, where he was a member of the Board multiple times including his current Board position which he has held for over 8 years. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a member of the Dutchman Hunting Camp. He liked having the daily newspaper, reading through the articles, and working on crossword puzzles. Kirt enjoyed the special relationship he had with his nephews.
In addition to his mother, Kirt is survived by two brothers, James Weinhold, husband of Karen (Brady) of Schubert and Kent Weinhold, husband of Cathy (Harting) of Reinholds; three nephews, Chase, husband of Wendi Weinhold, Colton Weinhold, and Miles Weinhold; and two grand nephews, Landon and Aiden Weinhold. In addition to his father, Kirt was predeceased by a brother, Rick Weinhold.
A viewing will be held on Sun., Aug. 21st from 2 to 4 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens). Additional services will be private, and Kirt's final resting place is in Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Reamstown Athletic Assoc., General Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 306, Reamstown, PA 17567. www.goodfuneral.com