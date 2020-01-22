Kirsi Jewel Shirk, stillborn daughter of Jay Paul and Elva F. (Horst) Shirk, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at UPMC Lititz.
Surviving in addition to her parents are maternal grandparents, Barton and Erlene (Fox) Horst of New Holland; paternal grandparents, J. Edwin and Marian (Zeiset) Shirk of Ephrata; maternal great grandparents, Mary Fox of Ephrata, and Melvin and Naomi Horst of New Holland; and paternal great grandparents, Martha Shirk of Ephrata, and Paul and Leah Zeiset of East Earl.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday (Today) at 9:30 am at Spring Grove Mennonite Cemetery, 1251 Precast Road, East Earl with Jerome Wanner officiating. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
A living tribute »