Kirk L. Wolgemuth, 62, of Mount Joy, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late C. Arthur and Amanda (Kraybill) Wolgemuth.
Kirk was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1976 and Elizabethtown College class of 1980. He graduated from Temple School of Law in 1983. He was the sole proprietor of Wolgemuth Law Offices in Lancaster. Kirk enjoyed hunting, hiking, gardening, cooking, and canning food. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Kirk is survived by a son, Christian M. Wolgemuth, husband of Miranda (Beach) of Mount Joy; two sisters, Debra Jarashow (Richard) of New York City, and Roxlyn Sarroff, (Kenneth) of Lancaster; and three brothers, Kent Wolgemuth, (Elizabeth) of New York City, Todd Wolgemuth of Mount Joy, and Wayd Wolgemuth, (Lu Ann) of Mount Joy and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »