Kirk Kellon November 15, 1953 February 21, 2023

Kirk Kellon, 69, of New Enterprise, passed away on February 21, 2023 at UPMC Altoona Hospital. He was born on November 15, 1953 in Coatesville, Pennsylvania; son of the late Robert and Marianne (Wright) Kellon. On April 28, 1990 in Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania, he was united in marriage to Julie (Guyer) Kellon, who survives.
Kirk was a Class of 1971 graduate of Octorara High School. He was employed as a printer for Quebecor Printing Company for 35 years and News Printing Company (NPC) for 9 years. Kirk was an avid hunter and enjoyed cutting firewood.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Sherri Kellon. Surviving is his wife, Julie Kellon; daughter, Heather Kellon; daughter, Holly Kellon; son, Frank Arnold (Kristy); daughter, Melissa Arnold; daughter, Hollie Arnold-Brubaker (Tony); brothers, Alan and Andy Kellon; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
At request of the deceased, no services will be held. Memorial Contributions in Kirk's name can be made to Christ's Home, 3182 E. Lincoln Hwy., Paradise, PA 17562.
Arrangements by Stone Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.; Woodbury.
