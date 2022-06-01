Kirk Douglas Ferguson, 57, of Kirkwood, passed while surrounded by his family on May 28, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Rev. John L. and Valaria (Herr) Ferguson.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Jo (Greco) Ferguson; two daughters, Robyn and Megan, wife of Michael Sirera; as well as two sisters, Elaine Ferguson and Ellen Ferguson, both of Asheville, NC.
Kirk's early years were spent in Unionville, PA, but he and his family have resided in Kirkwood for 33 years.
Kirk was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving both active duty as well as reserves. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. He coached both his daughters in softball and then played in an over-35 league himself. He enjoyed collecting David Bradley tractors and restoring them for the Solanco Fair and Rough and Tumble Thresherman's Reunion. He enjoyed many years as a member of the Quarryville Rod and Gun Club. He was an active member of his community all of his life, especially through Union Presbyterian Church.
His smile, laugh and zest for life were infectious to all those who knew him. He was the best husband, father, brother, and son that anyone could ask for. But above all, he was simply an amazing human being.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, PA 17536 on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30-2:00 p.m. Private interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please pass your generosity forward to the cause that speaks most to your heart. Online guestbook at