Kira Lynn Trimby, 35, of Mount Joy, passed away at her residence after a long illness. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of Philip Trimby, husband of Jessica (Geist) of Maytown and Lidia (Olewicz) Bruce, wife of Eric of Mount Joy.
Kira was a very strong and positive woman. She loved her children with all of her heart. She loved her family & friends fiercely. Family/friend gatherings were her most favorite thing! Kira loved nature, to go on hikes and outdoor adventures with her children, family & friends. She loved the beach. Kira loved music and singing along with musicals. She liked to go on long drives with a family member or a friend listening to music & singing along. She loved sunflowers. Kira had a heart of gold. Kira could light up a room and brought sunshine wherever she went. She was in the process of continuing her education hoping to work in the field of social services. Kira was currently on the dean's list.
Surviving in addition to her father, Philip, step-mother, Jessica, mother, Lidia, and step-father, Eric, are three children, Gerardo Hernandez, Darrnell Trimby, and Alexander Trimby all of Mount Joy; five brothers, Josh Fox, husband of Melinda of Virginia, Micaiah Trimby of Columbia, Judah Trimby, companion of Mia Sanchez of Arizona, Zephan Trimby of Mount Joy, and Kristofer Trimby, companion of Megan Krushinsky of Mount Joy; and a sister, Hannah Olewicz of Mount Joy.
A memorial service honoring Kira's life will be held at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 4 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »