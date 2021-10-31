Kimberly Sue Lefever, 43, of Quarryville, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at UPMC, Lititz. She was the wife of Marcus R.P. Lefever, of Quarryville, with whom she shared 18 years of marriage. Born in Newark, OH, she was the daughter of Donald Furbee, of OH, and Pamela (Wygle) Rhoads, of Quarryville. She was also the step daughter of Gerald Rhoads, who passed away on October 26.
Kim was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1996. After high school she attended Goldey-Beacom College to study accounting. Kim went on to work as a waitress and also perform bookkeeping duties for businesses.
Kim was a fan of NASCAR and she regularly traveled to attend races. In the last year she discovered she enjoyed gardening, planting a vegetable garden and flower bed at her home. In her free time, Kim enjoyed shopping, going on motorcycle rides, and camping.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her children, Alexis Lefever, Olivia Lefever, and Owen Lefever, all of Quarryville; sister, Jessica Moyer, companion of Kevin Pluck, of Kirkwood; nephews, Mitchell and Cody Moyer, of Kirkwood; maternal grandmother, Emma Lou Wygle, of Ohio; and step brothers, Joe Rhoades, husband of Devon, and Jason Rhoads, all of Quarryville. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Vern Wygle, and her paternal grandparents, Raymond and Dorothy Furbee.
Services and interment will be announced at a later date.
