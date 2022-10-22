Kimberly S. Reber, age 61, of Ronks, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was the wife of Jonathan C. Reber, Sr., with whom she celebrated 34 years of marriage on October 1st. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Edward "Mac" and Julie Kipphorn McKenzie.
She was a member of Highview Church of God. In the past she worked as a caregiver for Home Instead. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting and flower gardening.
Surviving besides her husband are 3 children: Jonathan C., Jr. husband of Emily Good Reber of Ronks, Joshua D. Reber of Lititz, Jennifer R. wife of Daniel Tonzola of Strasburg.
A private graveside service will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com