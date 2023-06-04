Kimberly S. Buch, 63, of Lititz, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of J. Carl Buch, Lititz and Carol Butler Buch, Lititz. Best friends for 26 years, Kimberly became the loving wife of Frank Fish, Jr. in July of 2000.
Kimberly was a medical coder for the former Lancaster Regional Medical Center before becoming a business partner with her husband for Fish & Buch Heating & Air Conditioning, Lititz. She enjoyed gardening and flowers, especially sunflowers. Kimberly was very organized and never missed her morning Bible study and sharing a verse with her children. Lovingly referred to as Grammy, she never failed to show her abundant love for her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, is a daughter, Erika Greer companion of Jason Sweger, Duncannon, two sons, Ryan Greer fiancé of Sibyl Ayala, Lititz, Frank Fish III companion of Alma Perez, Stow Creek, NJ, grandchildren: Jordan and Joey McClain, Kian Greer, and Frankie Fish, a brother, Eric Buch, Mountville, and a sister, Lori Gebhard, Lititz.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kimberly's Memorial Service at Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
Please omit flowers. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com
A living tribute »