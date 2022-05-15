Kimberly "Kimmy" A. (Gaskill) Roth, 62, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully in the arms of both of her sons on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, following a years-long battle with breast cancer.
Kimberly was born in Burlington, VT to John T. Gaskill and Linda R. Racine. She graduated from Garden Spot High School in 1977. During her high school career, she was an avid, medal-winning track runner. She was on the 1977 PIAA State Double-A Champions Mile Relay Team. Later, she attended Bradley Academy for the Visual Arts where she received her Associate's degree in 1993. After raising her young children, she returned to school to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree in Visual Arts & Design from Albright College and graduated in 1998.
Following her education, she pursued her passion for art and design and had a successful career as a Visual Merchandising Manager for companies such as The Bon-Ton, Boscov's, and Ten Thousand Villages.
Passionate about animals, Kimberly often rescued when she was able to. She loved Greyhounds and rescued her beloved Greyhound, Keisha, several years ago. Along with Keisha, she is leaving behind her four cats - Grizz, Zoey, Bella, and Tigger; as well as two pet Parakeets.
Kimberly is preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Lenore Racine, and her Uncle George "Pat" Racine. She is survived by her mother, Linda R. Racine of Ephrata; her two sons, Justin L. Roth of Alexandria, VA, and Garrett L. Roth of West Lawn; her two grandchildren, Makiah Roth and Mason Roth; and her two younger brothers, Brian Gaskill of Syracuse, NY, and Robert Mathis of Hopeland.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Kevin Eshleman of Ephrata Community Church officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kimberly's memory may be made to Linda Ann's Greyhound Adoption in Allentown.
