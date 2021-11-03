Kimberly Joy Smith, age 55, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of Friday, October 22nd, 2021.
Kim was born February 8th, 1966, to Baden and Joyce Cosby in Norristown, Pennsylvania. On March 23rd, 1988, she welcomed her and Brian Smith’s first child, Berlin. She then married Brian on November 2nd, 1990. Later, she welcomed her other two children, Brandon and Alexa, on April 22nd, 1991, and September 5th, 1995, respectively. Her children were the most important part of her life.
An avid exerciser, she ran throughout her youth and later took up swimming, like her children. She was an expert painter and enjoyed playing piano in her free time as well. Her real passion though, was gardening. She spent hours meticulously maintaining her expansive garden, full of beautiful flowers and ripe vegetables. Her and her husband would spend a lot of time together there, bonding and rediscovering each other after becoming empty nesters.
Kim is survived and remembered by her mother; her sister, Andrea; her husband, Brian; her three children, Berlin, Brandon, and Alexa; her grandchildren, Louise and Theodore; and her cat, Ming.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
