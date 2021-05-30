Kimberly Jo Morris, 62, passed away on May 27, 2021 after a life long struggle with epilepsy. Kim was born on February 4, 1959 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the beloved daughter of Wade Roscoe and Ruth Marie (Spinn) Morris. After spending many years in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, she moved with her family to Augusta, Georgia, and then to Manheim in her later years to enjoy the Lancaster County weather.
Kim is survived by her ever-loving father, Wade of Manheim, sisters Patricia Ruth (Robert) Willis of Modoc, South Carolina, Pamela Jean (Mark) Heller of Manheim, and brother Jeffrey Scott (Teresa) Morris of McKinney, Texas.
Kim was a devoted daughter and sister and enjoyed time with her family above all else. Her favorite dog and longtime companion Daisy will forever hold a special place in Kim's heart. Kim was an inspiration to everyone who met her. Her loving acceptance of others, her gratitude and selflessness, and her love for her mother and father were reminders to everyone of what should be important for all of us.
Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kim's honor to Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn St., Manheim, PA 17545 where Kim was a faithful member. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com