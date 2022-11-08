Kimberly J. Miller, 48, of Mountville, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 surrounded by her loving family, at home. She was the wife of Troy Miller with whom she celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on August 16, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of Harold L. (Gloria) Shirk, Lititz and the late Shirley J. Graves Miller.
Kim worked as a Senior Project Manager for Marketechs Design Studio and was the Skating School Director at Lancaster Ice Rink for 21 years. She enjoyed figure skating, watching her son play ice hockey and her daughter horseback riding.
Surviving in addition to her husband, father and step-mother, one son: Aidan M. Miller and one daughter: Emily J. Miller, both at home. Three brothers: David A. (Cathy) Shirk, San Francisco; Douglas W. Shirk, Strongsville, OH and W. Dennis (Lisa) Shirk, Lancaster. Mother-in-law and step-father-in-law: Nancy Jean (Mike) Newcomer, Lancaster.
A Time of Remembrance and Sharing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. There will be no formal receiving line or visitation. The family requests that no black attire be worn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Hospice and Community Care. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com