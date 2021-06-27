Kimberly J. (Burke) Hoover, age 52, beloved wife of Michael Hoover, of Southport, CT, passed on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Friends and family are invited to gather on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 10:00am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield, CT. For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
