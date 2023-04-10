Kimberly D. McCullough, 66, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Roland H. Cline, Sr., and the late Bertha (Gast) Cline. She was married to her husband, Dennis M. McCullough, for 15 years until his passing in 2011.
Kim attended J.P. McCaskey High School. She worked for Anderson Pretzel Bakery for many years until her retirement. Kim was a member of the Auxiliary Lancaster VFW 1690, Active and Alert Clubs, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Lancaster, and was formerly in the Bowling League at Leisure Lanes. She enjoyed time with family, riding motorcycles, cross-country truck driving trips with her husband, rooting for the Miami Dolphins, and collecting angel figurines.
Kim had the ability to connect with people of all ages and backgrounds; she would welcome anyone into her home and would accept them just as they were. She was known for her kindness, generosity, and sense of humor, and she touched the lives of those around her in her own unique way. She had a way of making those around her smile and laugh with her witty remarks. Her love for her son and grandchildren was undeniable and she cherished every moment spent with them.
In addition to her son, Robert R. "Bobby" Keller (Irene), she is survived by her grandchildren, Kara, Anthony, and Lexie, and great-grandchildren, Skyler and Anna. She is also survived by her niece, Colleen, nephews, Ray, Robert and "Little Petey." In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roland "Pete" Cline, Jr., and sister, Paulette Curry.
Relatives and friends are invited to Kim's Celebration of Life gathering at the Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 11am to 1pm. There will be a time of sharing at 12:30pm.
Memorial flowers may be sent to Groffs Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Toys for Tots.
