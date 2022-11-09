Kimberly A. Palangio, 57, of Lancaster passed away suddenly on October 27, 2022. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA she was the daughter of the late Billy F. Fields and Barbara (Baker) Callahan.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a brother, Daniel Reagan husband of Linda of Newark, DE, and sister, Maureen Reagan wife of Sam of Collingdale, PA. Also surviving are four nephews and her stepfather, Patrick Callahan.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
