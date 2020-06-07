Kimberly Ann Propst, 52, of Lancaster, passed away on June 2nd, 2020 at The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She was the loving wife of Timothy Propst. Born in Pottsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Green II and the late Ruth Metzinger, and was raised by her step-father, Carl Metzinger.
Kimberly graduated from Hempfield High School in 1986. Kim enjoyed cooking, cross-stitch, gardening, swimming, trips to the beach, spending time with her granddaughter, and her beloved pet Oscar.
She was a devoted life-long member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.
In addition to her husband, Timothy, she is survived by sons Matthew Propst (husband of Twila) and Justin Propst; a granddaughter, Daisy Propst; siblings, Sharon Green-Brehm, Bill Green (husband of Jennifer), Michelle Green and Andrew Metzinger. She is also survived by 7 nieces and nephews and many loving cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by son, Daniel Propst.
Upon reopening of churches following the Covid restrictions being lifted, a service in Kim's honor will be arranged. When such occurs, a date and time will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Celebrate Recovery New Providence or to Zion Lutheran Evangelical Church of Landisville. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097