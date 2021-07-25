Kimberly Ann Hartley

"Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us."
On July 13th 2021, Kimberly Anne Hartley of Hudson Florida gained her wings and joined her father William Hartley in heaven.
Kimberly Anne was born and raised in New Jersey. Kimberly was a loving, dedicated Mother, Mimi, Daughter and Sister. She loved her grandbabies more than anything in the world. She impacted everyone she knew with her kindness and contagious personality. Her smile was one to light up the room. She loved the beach and warm weather, and spent her last days in sunny Florida. She was hard working, determined, and one of the strongest women around. Kimberly loved her family and friends immensely and leaves behind nothing but the most beautiful memories.
Kimberly will be remembered by her children, Brittnie Costanzo and her husband John Costanzo, Ashley Ridgway, and Brendon Baker. Her granddaughters, Payton Wilbur, Juniper Wilbur, Zoe Costanzo, and Baby girl Costanzo on the way. Her grandmother, Margaret Wilgus and her mother, Susan Leasure. Her siblings, Stacey Jankunas and her husband Kevin Jankunas, Lori Hartley, and William Hartley. Her step siblings, Tammy Atwood Honaman and her husband Richard Honamon, Tanya Atwood, Frank Atwood, Jr. and his wife Jaime Atwood.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her and prayed for her during her last days. A ceremony will be held in her honor on Friday, August 13th 2021 at 11 AM at The Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends may also visit with the family from 10-11 AM at the Funeral Home. A Luncheon will be held at the Bent Creek Country Club following the service.
Should you decide to send flowers, we ask that they be purple flowers in honor of Kimberly's favorite color, everyone is welcome to also wear something purple in her memory.
For online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
