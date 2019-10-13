Kimberly A. Estock, 64, of Lititz, PA, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Galen and Joyce Winters of Willow Valley, and sister to the late Kristen Julian. Kimberly is survived by her son, Ryan Estock, daughter, Kelly Kessler, her sister, Kerry Handel, and her partner, David Nace.
Kimberly graduated from Hershey High and went on to earn her Bachelor's degree from Elizabethtown College. She also earned a Master's degree from York College of Pennsylvania. Kimberly started her career working for St. Joseph's Hospital before becomming an employee of the Hershey Company. She retired in 2015 after 30 years of dedicated service.
In her 4 years of retirement she filled her time doing all the things she loved. An avid quilter, she made many beautiful peices for family and friends. She also donated her time and effort to making blankets for the charity, Quilts for Kids.
Her love of gardening was obvious to anyone who met her. With an eye for landscape design and advocating for the use of native plants, she leaves her mark on gardens across Lancaster County and even a few in North East, MD and Raleigh, NC.
She was a member of LCBC.
A private celebration of her life will be held in November for friends and family. To honor her love of nature, donations can be made to the Lancaster Conservancy, www.lancasterconservancy.org.
