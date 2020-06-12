Kimberly A. Callahan, MSN, RN, NE-BC, 54 of 117 Monument Dr., Elizabethtown, PA passed away on June 9, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Todd E. Callahan. Born in Columbia, PA she was the daughter of James R. and Melva Bughman Stover.
Kimberly was loved and admired by her family and many friends. She had a beautiful heart and smile that touched many lives. Her memory will always be carried in our hearts.
She was the Magnet Program Manager Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. She was a 1984 Graduate of Eastern High School. Her School History included a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in 2017, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Eastern Mennonite University in 2008, Diploma in Nursing from Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing in 1988 and an Associates Degree in Science from Franklin and Marshall College in 1988. She was awarded numerous Achievements and Recognitions from Lancaster General Hospital.
In addition to her husband and parents surviving is a daughter: Kayla Callahan of Elizabethtown, PA, a brother: James C. Stover of Lancaster, PA., a sister: Cindy wife of Robert Fritz of Columbia, PA and a mother-in-law: Patsy June Tucker of Roanoke, VA. She was predeceased by a brother: David L. Stover.
Private graveside services will be held in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens with Rev. Keith Bitner officiating and the Lancaster County Nurses Honor Guard standing guard. A Celebration of Kim's life will be announced by the family at a later date.
The family requests that flowers be omitted. Contributions in Kimberly Callahan's memory may be made to the Lancaster General Health Foundation 609 N. Cherry St., 3rd Floor, Lancaster, PA 17602 or online at lghealth.org/makeagift. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
